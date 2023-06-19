March 11, 1930 - June 16, 2023

MADISON, Wis. - Earl Austin Lindgren, age 93, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Oakwood Village East. He was born on March 11, 1930, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Rhinehart and Ann (Sheridan) Lindgren. Earl graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1948 and later the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949 until his honorable discharge in 1953. While serving in the Marines, he married Delores Attleson on Dec. 21, 1951, in Washington, D.C.

Earl worked for WDSM Duluth - NBC Affiliate (TV Broadcast Engineer), WDIO Duluth - ABC Affiliate, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee TV/Instructional Media Lab (Chief Engineer), and Aid Association for Lutherans Insurance (Thrivent) in Appleton (Chief Engineer), retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Society of Professional Broadcast Engineers, Grace Evangelical Church, Gideons International (Madison Chapter), and Marine Corps League (Four Lakes Detachment, Madison).

Earl enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the subjects of history and theology. For over 20 years, Earl and Delores frequently traveled to Florida to spend winters in Boca Raton.

Earl is survived by three children, Dwight (Gail) Lindgren, Renee (Philip) Gerskovich, and Grant Lindgren; four grandchildren, Dana Lindgren, Michael (Junko) Gerskovich, Christina (Jacob) Johnson and Anna (Seth) Mercer; 10 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Momoko, Bjorn, Theodore, Nicolas, Isaac, Aya, Lamb, Leif and Soren; and sister, Diane Lindgren. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; parents, Rhinehart and Ann; daughter, Carol Ann Lindgren; and brother, Walter Blank.

A funeral service will be held at GRACE EVANGELICAL CHURCH, 6925 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, with Pastor Steve German presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A visitation will also take place at DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, ‍600 E. Second St., Duluth, Minn., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Entombment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Gideons International (www.gideons.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420