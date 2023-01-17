Dwight “Dewey” L. Dinehart, 80 of Duluth passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He will be sadly missed by Marylee, his wife of almost 53 years, his 3 children Michelle, Jaime (Dale) Marcus and Scott (Cassandra) and his granddaughter Lauren.

Visitation will begin Friday, January 20th at 10 am with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 am at St John’s Catholic Church, 4230 St Johns Avenue. Interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Duluth. Full obituary can be found on Affordable Cremations website.