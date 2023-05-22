Dustin Barry Giersdorf, 35 of Duluth, died unexpectedly on May 18th in Duluth. Dustin was born Nov. 3, 1987 in Hibbing to Barry and Tammy Giersdorf. He graduated from Nashwauk Keewatin High school and Lake Superior College with a business degree. He was involved in his college’s veteran’s club, supporting fellow vets and volunteering whenever he was able.

Dustin received his certificate in advanced gunsmithing on December 4th 2016. He took pride in his work, doing everything with excellence and attention to detail. He loved to volunteer at the haunted ship with his two younger siblings.

He was a disabled veteran who served honorably in the US Marines from 2007 - 2011. He was a Terminal Lance (Lance Corporal underground), a proud 0311, and deployed.

Dustin was a proud member of the Leathernecks MC where he was very involved in club functions which often included fundraising for veterans’ causes; something he was very passionate about.

Dustin was one to always have a smile for everyone, and a true friend. He is remembered by all who knew him for his kindness and his sense of humor. He had an unhealthy obsession with Elmo, and unicorns.

Dusty’s wisdom, intelligence in recording music, and his kind, open heart made for a great mentorship to his young band mates in his band, Tragyc, who will treasure the things he taught them, as well as inspired them to deepen the legacy Dusty was so devoted to invest in and grow - thrash and dash Dusty, we love you.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Noah; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Delores Giersdorf and maternal grandparents, Howard and Ellen Jane Kuopus.

Dustin is survived by his father Barry (Donna) Giersdorf-Thompson; mother, Tammy Kluck; siblings, Nate (Sherilyn) Giersdorf; Stefan (Karlie) Giersdorf, Chet Giersdorf-Thompson, Joni Giersdorf-Thompson, Grace Thompson; nieces, Nora and Emma; girlfriend, Taylor Byykkonen, Leathernecks MC Family and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 25th from 5-7pm at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home, 3208 W 3rd St. Duluth, MN, where visitation will continue Friday, May 26th from 10am to the 11am services. Burial will be at the MN Veterans Cemetery, Duluth. Sign the online register book at www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555