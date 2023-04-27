Dr. Leonard Patrick Jennings, Jr. passed away April 26th at the age of 88. He died peacefully with his wife of 56 years by his side. Dr. Jennings was born on August 26, 1934 in Nanticoke, PA. Leonard was the 2nd child born to Leonard Patrick Sr. and Lillian Honorata Jennings (nee Dewicz). He attended King’s College in Wilkes Barre, PA and graduated from Georgetown University Medical School.

Doc, as he was affectionately known, met his future bride at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL while serving his residency in orthopedic surgery. It was that nurse’s Catholic faith that drew him to her. He and Mary Lou married in December of 1966.

Dr. Jennings is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Jennings (nee Hagen), his sons Leonard Patrick Jennings III (Tami), Kevin Christopher Jennings, Michael Anthony Jennings (Arian), and daughter in-law, Cindy Renee Jennings, and his six grandchildren who he loved so much; Jacob (16) Lenny (14), Samuel (12), William (11), Lillian (6), and Liam (5), and his brother, Dr. John Jennings.

He is preceded in death by his son, George Louis Jennings, and his sister, Lois Patricia Jennings.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5PM to 6:30PM with Rosary Prayers at 6:30 PM at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 AM in Our Lady of The Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St. Duluth, MN 55812.

Doc was smart, kind, compassionate, and always put others ahead of himself. An inspiration to all who knew him and loved him. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sr. Thea Bowman Black Catholic Educational Foundation https://theabowmanfoundation.org/ . Dr. Jennings proudly served on its board and supported this wonderful cause.

Arrangements by Doughery Funeral Home 600 E. Second St. Duluth, MN 55805. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the guestbook.