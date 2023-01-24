Douglas Andrew Berchild, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memory Care in Rice Lake on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Doug was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in October 2012.

Doug was born on March 27, 1943 in Superior, WI to John and Mary (Lent) Berchild. After graduating from high school in Superior, Doug joined the U.S. Navy serving 4 years as a radar operator. After his honorable discharge he graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in History. Doug taught Political Science at UW-S for 7 years and was honored with Teacher of the Year. He retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in Superior. Doug loved to golf and ski. He shared many stories with friends about growing up in Superior.

Doug is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kay Berchild; 2 sons, James (Megan) Berchild and Steven (Jessi) Berchild; 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Kate, Hannah and Michael; 4 brothers, John (Kathy) Berchild, Rick (Bonnie) Berchild, Dan (Mary Beth) Berchild and Nick Berchild; 3 sisters, Susan Larson, Peggy Bunkholt and Julie (Mike) Kaluza; many nephews, nieces and his aunt, Betty. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; and a sister, Mary Lynn Berchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Fr. Edwin Anderson officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by the Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials to an Alzheimer’s organization would be appreciated.