Dorothy Marie Harrison, 82, of Duluth, MN passed away on April 23, 2023 at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

Dorothy was born in Ball Club, MN to Emil and Mary Stangler on Sept. 1, 1940. She went to high school in Deer River, MN and graduated in 1958. After graduation, she went to Duluth where she became an LPN nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married John Harrison, on June 19, 1965 in Duluth.

Dot grew up in a very large family on a farm in Ball Club, MN. Her siblings remained close and enjoyed their annual fall pumpkin contest as well as many other smaller get-togethers throughout the year. Her husband, 4 children, and 4 grandsons were the love of her life and kept her hopping with their antics daily. Dorothy and John raised their children on Park Point and enjoyed their cabin cruiser, the JimiJon. Dorothy was known for her “Boat Hotdish” that was tradition on their evening rides through the harbor. She was nicknamed “Grandma Cooker” by her grandsons. She was an amazing gardener and was known for her flowers and vegetables. We think she grew zucchinis just for the zucchini antics that were tradition each summer. One of the greatest gifts she gave to her daughters was the love of sewing. John and Dorothy had a beautiful marriage and were an example to us all.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Mary Stangler; siblings, David (Elaine) Stangler, Elizabeth (Jack) Quillen, Francis Stangler and William (Sue) Stangler; and stillborn, Diane Stangler.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 57 years, John; sons, Jim Harrison and Jeffery Harrison; daughters, Diane (Mike) Podgornik and Joanne (Mike) Hillestad; grandchildren, Lucas Grell, Johnathan Grell, Ryan Hillestad and Nick Hillestad; sister, Marjorie (Gary) Lenius, Alice (Daniel) Budimir, Rita (Richard) Fideldy, Ruth (Thom) Grant, Cathy (Jerome) Carlson and Mary (Mark) Houle; and brothers, Fred (Carol) Stangler and James (Marianne) Stangler.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Sat. April 29th at St. Michael’s Church, 4901 E Superior St, with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery in Hermantown.

