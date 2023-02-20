Dorothy Jane (Anderson) Carlson

Dorothy Jane Carlson, 84 of Superior, left us to be in Heaven with Jesus on February 13, 2023, at St. Lukes Hospital.

Dorothy was born on February 19, 1938, in Silver Township, MN to father and mother, Richard and Sophie Anderson.

Dorothy met the love of her life and married Clarence Clinton Carlson on May 19, 1956, in Duluth and through the easy and hard times, spent 66 loving years together.

Dorothy was blessed with her four daughters and for a time worked outside the home at Avionics, General Cleaning, Nopeming and Glass Block. After retiring, Dorothy spent her years sewing beautiful clothes, crocheting amazing blankets, scarves and sweaters for family and friends. Her cooking and baking were a passion and was generous to a fault. She loved going to breakfast with Clarence and long drives after. She had a special love and caring for her entire family and looked forward to get togethers on holidays or just because.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father and brother Donald and survived by her husband, Clarence, sister Shirley, brother Richard and daughter’s Kathy (David) Watczak, Kimberly Carlson, Kellie Carlson, Kari (Joseph) Teague, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The visitation is Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9am to 10am, service is 10am to 11am followed by a luncheon at the Cremation Society of MN located at: 4100 Grand Ave Duluth, MN 55807 (218)-624-5200.

Burial at a later date at Westside Cemetery in Kettle River, MN