Dorothy E. Elpe of Duluth passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born March 10, 1942, to Rudolph and Esther Elpe. Dorothy graduated from Denfeld High School in 1960 and St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1963. She was an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 2003, was a former member of Bethany Lutheran Church and its Sarah Circle, and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

Dorothy loved spending time with family and caring for her niece and nephew and their children as well. She enjoyed walking, especially along the North Shore and St. Louis River, traveling, going on “mystery trips” and spending time with her high school, nursing, and car club friends. She had a pen pal in England since first grade whom she was able to meet several times.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, a long-time boyfriend, Ken Andersen and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sister Joanne (Jack) Egerdahl, niece Ann Fleming, nephew Ryan (Shelley) Egerdahl, great nephews Cameron and Noah Fleming, great nieces Finley and Violet Egerdahl, special extended family and friends.

We would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospital for the great care they provided Dorothy over the last several months.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, from 2:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN, 55807. Refreshments to follow. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.