Dorothy Anderson sadly passed away on August 27th at the age of 93. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored and was devoted to her family. Spending time with them meant everything to her. Dorothy was born and raised in Duluth, MN to Frank and Anne Marie Vesel. Her siblings Rudy, John, Rose, Roberta, Elizabeth, and Frank preceded her in death, and she has now joined them in heaven. She met the love of her life James Anderson in high school, and they were married for 71 years. Dorothy had various jobs throughout her life, but her main love was to be a homemaker and care for her family. Her religion was important to her as a lifelong catholic.

She is survived by her husband James, son Gary Anderson, daughter Sheryl Haglin (Dave), son Jon Anderson (Corinne), grandchildren Dave Haglin Jr. (Lorie), Robert Haglin, Angela Little (Bradley), Dylan Anderson (Mariah), great-grandchildren Isabella Haglin, Edith Little, and Declan Little.

The Memorial Mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Hermantown, MN on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023. Visitation at 10am and Memorial Mass at 11am.

A special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge Hospice.