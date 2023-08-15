Dorothy Alice Maki, 86, of Duluth Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023. She was born on November 26, 1936 in Menhaga, MN to Richard and Stella Wiita. She worked at Saint Luke’s Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed her work and the people that she worked with.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Richard Maki, at the age of 18 and enjoyed 48 years of marriage before Richard passed away in 2003.

Dorothy and Richard enjoyed traveling with friends and family, the highlights of their travels being a trip to Hawaii and later a trip to Finland. They both enjoyed researching and experiencing their shared Finnish heritage and traditions. In her retirement years, Dorothy also enjoyed wintering in Texas with her good friend Connie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Kathy Joki; grandson, Kelvin; six brothers and a sister: Albert, Arne, Alvin, Edwin, Archie, Elmer and Darlene Mahlberg.

Dorothy is survived by her three sons; Keith, Ken (Belinda), Kelvin (Virginia); and son-in-law, Jeff Joki (aka Sonny); her siblings: Delores Schinigoi, Donald, Roy, Donna Soland, Diane Casino; Five grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of Dorothy would like to thank both Diamond Willow & Saint Lukes Hospice teams for all of their kindness & support.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, August 26th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue Duluth, MN 55807.