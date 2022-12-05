Doris E. “Gramma Dodo” Erickson, 97, of Duluth, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Essentia Health surrounded by family following a brief illness. She was born October 2, 1925 in Superior, WI to George and Olive (Anderson) Donahue.

Doris graduated from Superior Central High School and worked for many years at the Western National Bank. Doris was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was very active in several committees and was the church treasurer for over 30 years.

She loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, reading, playing cards, socializing, lunch with friends, cruises and spending winters in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey in 2008; her sister, Barbara Fickel and a son-in-law, Scott Altonen.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Julie (William) Dibbell of Island Lake, MN, Lynn (Rick) Habeck of Lake Tomahawk, WI and Lisa (Chris Renaud) Altonen of Grand Rapids, MN; five grandchildren, Jamie (Carlos) Paz, Jason (Alison Hirsch) Habeck, Kacie (Jeff) Martinson, Jessie (Olen) Stacklie and Dillon (Maddie) Altonen; seven great-grandchildren, Carlos, Sofia, Luciana, Thomas, Harrison, Opal and Carter.

A special thank you to all of her friends that assisted and watched over her while living in her apartment.

Private family services will be held. A celebration of Doris’s life will be held in the summer of 2023. Burial in Oneota Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in memory of Doris. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.