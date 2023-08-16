Doreen E, (Fleetwood) Wallace, 71 of Duluth (Pequawan Lakes area) passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023. Doreen was born June 11, 1952, to Donald & Donna Fleetwood in Wakefield, NE. She graduated from VHS in 1970, attended CSS and graduated with honors from UMD. She retired from UMD after 30 years.

Doreen was a member of the Vineyard Church. She was also a member of the Minnesota Tool Collectors Auxiliary, Pequawan Valley Homemakers and ​attended the Lake Side Chapel. Doreen was also very active in the area ladies Bible study, She was an accomplished quilter, meticulously cutting each piece of fabric. She also enjoyed stained glass, scrapbooking, gardening & weeding, baking and reading.

She is survived by her husband Gary of 26 years. Sisters Dawn (Dan) Isaacson, Darcy (Mark) Norha. In-laws, Bob & Diana McDonough, Larry & Julie Wallace, Marsh & Julaine Ostronski and Ted and Lida Wallace and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Donald & Donna Fleetwood, brother Dennis, Father & Mother-in-law, Roy & Robert Wallace.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday August 25th at 2pm with visitation 1hour prior at the Vineyard Church, 1533 W Arrowhead Road, Duluth, MN