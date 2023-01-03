Donna Trostad

Donna M (Anderson) Trostad was born in Duluth on July 2, 1933, the only child of Robert and Nellie (Hougen) Anderson. She passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus on December 20, 2022 in the rehab unit at Lyngblomsten Care Center, St. Paul.

A 1951 honor graduate of Denfeld and first year recipient of the Hunt Scholarship, she then studied chemistry at UMD, preparing for her internship in medical technology. While at UMD she met her husband Gale and they were married September 11, 1953 until his passing in 1994.

She worked 37 years in the special chemistry department at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

After early retirement she conducted research on fish at the EPA lab, worked as a head election judge for her precinct, and was a census taker in 2010.

Always proud of her Norwegian heritage, she loved walking in God’s creation in nature that always points people to Him, enjoying wildflowers and birdwatching. She loved to bake, and was famous for her lemon angel pie. She enjoyed a good book, classical music, coffee and chocolate. Donna was a world traveler. When that became more recently difficult, even in the last year of her life she enjoyed taking day trips with her family, or longer trips to see the family in Indiana.

She was an active member at Duluth’s Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, a discussion facilitator at Community Bible Study, and a student in University for Seniors classes at UMD. Donna enjoyed the ladies in her Red Hat group.

She had a special friendship with Ralph Wheaton for over two decades, and always cherished the friendship and support she received from Charlotte Boyd.

Donna is preceded in death by her wonderful husband Gale. Survivors are daughter Barbara (Jerry) Peterson, grandchildren Matthew Peterson, Andrea (Nicholas) DeVries, and two great grandsons.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 13 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church North Campus, 5151 Program Ave., Mounds View, MN. Memorials preferred to Bethlehem Baptist Church North or Our Daily Bread Ministries.