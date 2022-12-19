ALEXANDRIA, VA - Donna Raye Mattson, age 84, of Alexandria, VA, died peacefully in her beautiful, sun-filled apartment in assisted living.

Born November 21, 1938, in Duluth, MN, daughter of Francis and Dorothy (Williams) Partika, Donna was raised in Duluth and graduated from Duluth Central High School. She was employed for many years as an EEG technician with St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth until 1985. In 1987, Donna and Don made their new home in Marquette, MI. Following Don’s retirement in 2001, the couple purchased an RV and began spending their winters in Texas, returning to Marquette in the Summer and Fall. They loved their new adventures as “snow birds”. Donna and Don were members of the Eagles while in Duluth and in Marquette, were members of the former Moose Lodge and the American Legion. They especially loved participating in cribbage tournaments. Donna was a voracious reader and collector of books, an excellent cook and a thrift shop addict. She also had great love and compassion for animals. After moving to Alexandria, Donna was always especially thrilled to spent time with her grandsons.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Leah Mattson (Mark Boudreau) of Alexandria, VA; grandsons, Henry and Max Boudreau; a sister, Susan (Dick) Busker of Oakdale, MN; brothers, Bob (Barbara) Partika and Dennis Partika of Minnesota; several cherished nieces and nephews; and Donna’s canine companion, Tootsie, who resides with Leah, Mark and her grandsons.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a daughter, Megan Elizabeth Mattson; brothers, Tony Partika, Rev. Richard Partika and Irving Partika; sister, Eileen Collar; and canine companions, Sisti and Tio.

No services will be scheduled.

