Donna Rae (Berntsen) Kesanen, 69, of Hibbing, MN, passed away February 8, 2023, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Donna worked as an LPN for 42 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donna is survived by her husband, Cliff Kesanen, Hibbing; brother, Gary (Pat) Berntsen, Duluth and Carol (Linda) Berntsen, Duluth; son, Brian (Ronda) Hey, Big Lake; grandchildren, Mathew, Tyler, Adam, and Lizzy Hey, Big Lake; stepchildren, Tammy Gremes, Hibbing, Wes (Mary) Kesanen, South Haven. Private family services will be held at a later date.

To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at:

www.doughertyofhibbing.com.