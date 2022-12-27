Donna Mae Price

Donna M. Price, 73, who is remembered for her boundless love and her floral design artistry, passed peacefully surrounded by family at St. Luke’s Hospital on December 22, 2022, after a life well lived.

Donna was born in Duluth, MN, to Clifford K. Gustafson and Dolores J. (Abbott) Gustafson on December 7, 1949. She was a 1968 graduate of Denfeld High School. She then studied floral design and graduated from the Brainerd Area Vocational Technical Institute.

Donna enjoyed family traditions - being together for holidays and summers at the cabin with cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was a member of First Covenant Church. She was very active in her youth and provided numerous floral arrangements throughout her life. Floral design was her first passion. She worked at Engwall’s, Sam’s Florist and Schaaf Floral where she was known by many as “the flower lady”. Donna loved to travel and took unforgettable trips to Japan, McCall, Idaho, with her brother Jim and later with her daughter, Lindsey, to Singapore. A natural professional transition for her was becoming a travel agent. She worked for decades in the industry at AAA and Thompson Travel, helping people plan and arrange memorable trips of their own. Special opportunities would arise for her to use her floral expertise such as the Shriver/Schwarzenegger wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, at the Kennedy compound with friend Robert Isabell and decorating the White House for Christmas with her daughter.

Donna’s daughter and grandchildren were the light of her life. Any opportunity she had to humbly brag about them, she took full advantage. Her eyes would sparkle as she shared their accomplishments - great and small. She touched the lives of numerous people over the course of her amazing life. We have many special memories to cherish and will remember her contagious laugh, love of cobalt blue glass, beautiful flowers, exploration, and loyal friendship.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Samuel) Lasky; grandchildren, Brayden and Kendall; brother, James Gustafson and his family, Audrey, Cody, and Amy; and extended family and countless friends.

A memorial service to celebrate and honor Donna’s life will be announced this spring.

