Donna Mae Hoffman-Rabideaux, age 61, of Carlton, MN passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after a fierce four-year battle with mesothelioma cancer. Visitation will be held on Tues., May 23, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, MN. Visitation will continue on Weds., May 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Catholic Church in Carlton. Inurnment with military honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.

Donna was born on May 26, 1961, in Cloquet to Peter and Lydia (Dertinger) Fink. She was raised in Carlton and graduated from high school in 1979. Later that year, Donna enlisted in the US Air Force and was proud of her service in flight control with the 318th Fighter Squad out of Washington. She was certified to work on the F15 aircrafts, both models A and B. Following her honorable discharge, she returned to her roots in Minnesota and soon began her career as an electronics technician with Minnesota Power. Donna retired at age 58 in 2019.

Donna was a devout member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She had a passion for fishing and an appreciation of the outdoors. She loved to garden, specializing in cherry tomatoes. Her dedication to a strict exercise regimen was admirable, many will remember her passing them by on one of many walks with her beloved “Wookie.” Donna’s soft-spot for animals extended to her wild birds and animals of the world that she supported through the ASPCA and WWF organizations. Donna will surely be remembered for her strong mentality and ability to fight with dignity even through the toughest trials of her battle with cancer.

Donna is remembered by her siblings, Jerry (Jeryl) Fink, Debbie (Jeff) Swenson, and John (Mary) Fink; life partner, Joel “Steve” Rabideaux; several nieces and nephews; and countless close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna wanted to extend a special thank you to Dr. Silva-Benedict and Dr. Bonin, the nurses and staff at St. Luke’s Oncology Department, and the St. Croix Hospice team. She truly appreciated the exceptional care and compassion shown to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Donna are encouraged to be given to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choosing.