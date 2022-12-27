Donna Mae Andresen

Donna Andresen, 90, of Duluth, Minnesota died October 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Donna was born in Duluth in 1932 to parents: Thomas Kelly and Hulda (Claus) Kelly. Donna graduated from Central High School in 1950 and attended the College of St. Scholastica where she graduated with a degree in Nursing in 1954. Donna married Robert A. Andresen in June of 1954. Donna had a lifelong career in nursing, where she had a quiet, but substantial impact on the community. She worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital for decades and assisted in the birth of thousands of babies. In addition, she crossed paths with many of those same babies throughout their growth and development in the Duluth Public School system, as a school nurse. She served in that role in most of the elementary, middle and senior high schools in the area. She was a hard worker and a very good mother, and will be greatly missed. Donna was an active member and volunteer at Duluth’s Lester Park United Methodist church for many years. She supported numerous charities and volunteered for various local causes. Donna traveled extensively, but she enjoyed most, spending time with her family at the Andresen cabin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Andresen; father, Thomas Kelly; mother, Hulda (Claus) Kelly; sister, Janis “Janny” Thompson; sister, Carol “Jeanie” Klun. She is survived by her children, Ron, Isabella, MN; Marcia (Jim Reid), Rochester, MN; Stephen (Danielle), Langdon, ND; Lori, Duluth, MN; grandchildren, Corey, Madeline & Isabella; sister, Mary Anne “Puddy” Obluda; and brother, Thomas Kelly, Jr and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements pending. Updates at Cremation Society of Minnesota. Future interment at Park Hill Cemetery. (www.cremationsocietyofmn.com)