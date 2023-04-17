Donna L. Maas

Donna Lou Maas, 71, of Two Harbors, MN passed away in her home on February 22nd, 2023. For 43 years, she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. In her spare time, she loved feeding her “critters”, going for pontoon rides, cooking, cleaning radishes, attending grandkids sporting events, spending time with her good friend Mike, and gathering with family / friends. Those who had the pleasure to know her will greatly miss her kind heart, selflessness, and sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband James Maas and her parents, Lucille and Don Bolen. Donna is survived by her children Jimmy (Jess) Maas and Jennifer Brown; sister Denise (Bob) Olson and brother Jeff Bolen; grandchildren Ashley (Katie) Boone, AJ Maas, Ameyah, Alaysia, Alyviah Brown, Kayla Moore, and great grandchild Andrena. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 PM on Saturday April 29th, 2023 at the Fredenberg Community Center (5104 Fish Lake Rd) - All who knew her are welcome to attend.