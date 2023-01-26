Donna Johnson

Donna Y. Johnson (Lundin) 83 passed away on January 15, 2023 at Edgewood Memory Care in Hermantown, MN.

Donna grew up in Arnold and raised her family in Homecroft. She was a graduate of Central High School. She was employed at Northwood Children’s Services and retired after 40 years. She loved being at the family cabin and spending time in her yard.

Donna was born to Erick and Ida (Carlson) Lundin. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas L. Johnson and son Gregory (Johno) Johnson. Sister Joanne (Gladys), brothers Russell, Ralph (Denny), Eric (Les), Francis (Ronnie) and John (Howard) Lundin.

She is survived by her children Dawn (Bob) Grytdahl, Jeffrey (Nancy) Johnson, Amy (Ross Hyslop) Johnson, Corey (Traci Hurtig) Johnson. Grandchildren Tara Johnson, Samantha (Gabe) Goranson, Emily Engstrom, Eric (Brittany) Grytdahl, Aili (Luke) Ratike, Peter Grytdahl and Catherine Hyslop. Great Grandchildren Aria Anderson, Harper Engstrom and Easton Goranson. Sister Janet Steinbach and many nieces and nephews.

Donna’s family would like to thank Edgewood Memory Care for the kind and compassionate care given to her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.