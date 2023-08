Jan. 10, 1934 - Aug. 9, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Donna Frigon, 89, Cloquet, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Bayshore Residence and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Inurnment will be in New Calvary Cemetery in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home.

