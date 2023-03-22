Donn “Lep” Lepisto

Donn William “Lep” Lepisto, of Virginia, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13th, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital due to complications related to a rare blood cancer, at the age of 65.

Donn was born to Carl and Edla (Kangas) Lepisto on June 3rd, 1957. Donn was raised by his mom, Edla, in rural Eveleth, MN after losing his dad at a young age. Donn’s doting older sister, Carol, was just like a second mom to him, while her husband, Carl, became a father figure in his life.

Donn became an uncle at a young age, giving him many fond memories with his niece Carmen, and nephews Craig and Chris. Donn also grew up as a lifelong friend of the Mayasich family, who lovingly referred to Donn as the “sixth brother.”

As Donn got older, he spent many summers working hard and having fun on his uncle Oswald and Aunt Sadie’s farm. Over the years, Donn enjoyed fishing, playing hockey, snowmobiling, and golfing.

Donn worked at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth before becoming a heavy equipment operator at Hibbing Taconite. Donn retired in 2020 after 43 years of service.

Donn met the love of his life, Berta Johnson, in 1978 and got married in 1980. They spent the next 42 years building a life together. During that time, they welcomed 2 children, Troy and Amber. Donn was a hard-working family man who took pride in providing for his family. Donn loved his most recent title of “Grandpa” to his grandkids.

In the years after retirement, Donn became passionate and knowledgeable about his hobbies, including riding his E-Bike all over the Iron Range, target shooting, playing the drums, and enjoying every ray of sunshine. What he loved most though was spending time with his family, which he loved so much, and who loved him right back. His kind and gentle heart will be loved and missed forever.

Donn was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law William Johnson, and brother-in-law Tom Macomber.

Donn is survived by his loving wife Berta; son Troy, his children Brennan, Brody, and Kira; daughter Amber and son-in-law Donnie Dahl, their children Brynn, Peyton and Harper; sister Carol and brother-in-law Carl Pellin; mother-in-law Jean Johnson, in-laws Terry and Bruce Larson, Jeanne Macomber, Brian and Sherri Johnson, Judy and Ron Miller, and Michael and Melanie Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; his Mayasich brothers, and many wonderful friends.

A special thank you to the caring and attentive staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, who took such wonderful care of Donn until the very end. A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.