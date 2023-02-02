Donald R. “Skip” Donahue, 84, of Duluth, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Essentia Health surrounded by his family. He was born in Duluth on November 30, 1938 to Raymond “Sonny” and Janet (Linskie) Donahue.

Skip was a graduate of Denfeld High School and served in the Army Reserves. He married Laurie Kuchenmeister on September 10, 1960 at St. James Catholic Church. Skip worked for the DWP Railroad as a carman, retiring in 1997 after 41 years of service. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 71.

Skip enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cribbage and watching the old western movies on TV. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and grand dogs. He loved his Ice Cream, it was a very important part of his day.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Paul in 2007. Skip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laurie; a daughter, Debbie (Larry Noponen) of Duluth; three sons, Glenn (Sara Norman) of Two Harbors, Jeff (Dianne) and Brent (Shelly) both of Duluth; six grandchildren, Zachary, Katie, Ella, Alex, Cole and Regun.

Visitation 5 to 7 pm Thursday, February 9th at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home with Wake Prayers at 6:30. Visitation will continue from 10 am until the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. James Catholic Church. 721 North 57th Ave West. Rev Fr Richard Kunst officiating. Entombment at Oneota Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James School or Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, Duluth would be appreciated. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.