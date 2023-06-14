Donald Prahl

Donald Roger Prahl, age 76 of Silver Bay died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Madison, WI to parents, Roger & Anne (nee; Bendrick) Prahl on July 20, 1946. He was raised in Baraboo, and earned an engineering degree from UW-Platteville. Thus began his illustrious 44-year career in mining. On March 8, 1975, Don married the love of his life, Diana Parks - it was truly love at first sight. Together, Don and Diana raised three beautiful children. Don’s career took the Prahl family all over the globe before eventually settling in Silver Bay, MN while Don worked to become the Vice President General Manager of the Northshore Mine. In his free time, Don enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, camping, and ham radio. Above all else, he cherished his time spent with his 7 grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bev (Joe) Dietenberger; and brother-in-law, Russell Feltz. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diana; sons, William, Robert (Victoria), John (Kelsey); 7 grandchildren; sister, Sandra Feltz; brother-in-law, Joseph (Debbie) Parks; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 57 Horn Blvd, Silver Bay, MN 55614. Interment at Silver Bay Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.