Donald Leigh Hoaglund

Don Hoaglund, 75, of Hermantown, MN, passed away on February 21st at home with his husband, Todd and dog, Max, at his side. Don was a member of the Grand Portage Band of Chippewa. He served his country in the US Armed Forces, receiving a Purple Heart and other commendations during his time of service. Don spent his career in leadership positions working for the Grand Portage Reservation and the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, mentoring and helping others. During this time, he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Human Resources. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, and puzzles.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Vivian; father, Bernard; brothers, Jimmy and Kenneth (Brenda); sister, Jan (Costa); brother-in-law, Skip; cousin Nancy; special cousin Mary (Bud).

Don is survived by his husband, Todd, who he referred to as his partner in life, soulmate for eternity; dog and best friend, Max; sisters, Myra, Beth (George); brothers Richard, George (Pam), Bruce (Colleen), Greg (Linda); godmother, Joanne, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many other beloved family members and friends.

The Hoaglund family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Essentia Health St Mary’s 9W, especially Wanda, RN; Therese, RN; and Helmi, RN, whose care and compassion meant so much. Also, thank you to Jessica Zweifel and Steve Volkman for being what we needed.

Visitation for Don will be on March 2nd at Dougherty’s Funeral Home from 5-7 pm, and March 3rd 10-11 am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Funeral service to immediately follow at 11 am, Gloria Dei Lutheran. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.