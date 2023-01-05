Donald Lee Tracy, 86 and lifelong resident of Canyon, MN, died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 22, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Shirley. Brother Peter Moe (Barb). Children: Raymond, Donna Johnson, David, Nancy Saralampi (Butch) and Paul. 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Otto and Ruth (Moe). step-father Parker Moe. Twin brother Richard and brother Jim.

There will be a service for Don on May 27, 2023 in Canyon. Place and time TBD