Donald Halverson

July 25 1976 - March 2, 2023

Donald Charles “Donny” Halverson passed away unexpectedly on Thursday March 2nd, 2023 due to health/medical complications. Donny was born on July 25, 1976, in Duluth, to Donald and Wendy Halverson. He graduated in 1994 from Duluth Central High School. On September 30, 2001 he married the love of his life and lifelong partner, Carla Oman. Donny spent his younger years playing baseball, hockey and running track. His passion for sports was passed onto his children and was happiest watching them excel in their activities. Donny also loved music, especially the 80’s genre. He loved to crank his favorite tunes, sing aloud and throw in his dance moves. As he would say, he could tear up any dance floor. Donny spent majority of his career working table games at the local casinos.

Donny is preceded by his grandparents, Walter and Olive Halverson, Charles and Bernice Gerard; and; Aunt Gwenda Fobear; Mother in-law Rosemarie Oman.

Donny will leave behind his wife Carla: children Donald Jr. (Mackenzie Sathers), McKenzie, Samuel, and Gabriella; Grandsons; Zamarii and Ryker; Parents; Donald and Wendy; Sisters; Tammi and Lynn (Wes) Jauert, Father in-law; David (Leann) Oman; Brother in-laws; David Jr. (Amber), Dennis (Melissa), Eddy (Sam), August (Becky) Oman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his best friend Thomas Kaneski.

Memorial service will be held at The Cremation Society of Minnesota - 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Visitation - 9:00AM and a Service at 10:00AM with a luncheon to follow.