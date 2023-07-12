Donald Gordon Forneris

Donald “Don” Forneris, 68 of Duluth, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House surrounded by family and friends.

Don was born in Duluth, MN. on February 18, 1955 to Henry “Del” and Zora “Zoe” (Loggains) Forneris.

Don is survived by his child Kaden, his parents, his brothers John (Nancy), David (Jill) twin brother Ronald (Susan) and sister Della (Gary) Jenny and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don graduated from Proctor High School. He enlisted into the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

Don had a big heart. He loved to socialize and make new friends where ever he went and he didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand whenever he could.

The family would like to thank the caring staff from Viewcrest Health Center, Essentia Health Hospice and Solvay Hospice House.

Visitation at 10:00 am on Friday, August 25 with a Memorial service to follow at Pine Hill Lutheran Church 5701 Old Hwy 61, Duluth, MN 55810

Interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery 4777 Hwy 53, Saginaw, MN 55779