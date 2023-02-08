.Donald “Dan” Carich, 84, of Superior, WI, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota amongst loved ones.

Dan was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 23rd, 1938, to Eli and Bozana “Bernice” Carich. He grew up in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School. After high school Dan sailed the Great Lakes and proceeded to have a fulfilling career as a Longshoreman in Duluth, Minnesota for over 30 years then retiring.

Dan spent his life with his love Cynthia Mohr and children Tefta, Lindsey, and Brian. After retiring Dan and Cyndy moved to Mesquite, Nevada and enjoyed the bright lights, endless sunshine, and entertainment for years. Later they would proceed to reside in Altoona, Iowa and complete their circle by returning to the “Big Lake” and settling in Superior, Wisconsin.

Dan’s lifelong passions included his love of classic cars which he was the proud owner of multiple, including two Corvettes and his prized Lincoln Mark V. He loved hockey as he played throughout high school while attending Denfeld High School in Duluth, MN. He had an infatuation for cats which included his eternal love for their cat Bee-Bop who provided years of joy and happiness to him. He lived for the finer things in life from beautiful dinners to exciting shows and entertainment, to the precious time spent with his family and those close to him. Most of all Dan was a lifelong fan and proud supporter of the Minnesota Vikings.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother Bozana “Bernice” Perovich (Carich); father Eli Carich; and brothers Vladimir “Walter” Zivkovich; Emil Carich.

Dan is survived by his love Cynthia Mohr; three children Tefta Mohr of Las Vegas, NV; Lindsey (Paul) Wanderscheid of Johnston, IA; Brian (Amanda) Mohr of Hayward, WI; Borther Sam (Beverly) Zivkovich of Duluth, MN; Sister in-law Genevieve Lukovsky Zivkovich of Leesburg, FL; nieces Cindy (Tom) Wilmers of Bloomington, MN; and Kim (Don) Mastro of Atlanta, GA; nephew Roddy (Laurie) Zivkovich of Chanhassen, MN.

There will be a private service for family and friends to celebrate Dan’s life at the First Memorial-Funeral Chapel in West Duluth, Minnesota February 15th, 2023.

Dan’s family would like to thank all who were blessed to have had the opportunity to know him throughout his beautiful life as well as the New Perspectives Senior Living facility in Superior, Wisconsin for the wonderful care they provided Dan