Donald Charles Bacigalupo (Bacig)

80, of Montevideo, MN died peacefully on Tuesday February 7th 2023. He was born on March 22nd, 1942 to Thomas and Gertrude Bacigalupo (Bacig) in St. Paul, MN. Anyone who knew Don, understood that he acted out of a deep well of compassion. It was his care and concern for others that led him to a 38-year career as a social worker for St. Louis and Carlton Counties. Don was devoted to his community as an active member of AA, and celebrated 36 years of sobriety. Don will be missed by his wife, Sandra E. (Forsberg) Bacigalupo, her children and grandchildren, his former wife Beverly Berntson and their children, Chris (Patrice Bradley), Dominic (Patty), Marty (Nellie) and Amy (Paul Wymar) Bacigalupo, his seven grandchildren (Lynsey, Gino, Aurora, Hunter, Gabriella, Lydia, Louis) and his brothers, Tom Bacig and David Bacig. A celebration of life will be held for Don on Friday, March 24th from 4-7pm at the Community Center in Montevideo, MN.