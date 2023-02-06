Donald (Butch) Robert Campbell

Donald Robert Campbell (Butch) 81 years old of Duluth MN died peacefully on February 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Donald was born in Duluth, MN on July 15, 1941 to Donald Sr. and Susan Campbell. He attended Morgan Park High School and then joined the Marine Corp where he served from 1961-1964. He married Janice Rae Hallio in April of 1966. Donald worked as a Sheetmetal worker until he retired in 2001.

He is preceded in death by his parents Donald Sr. and Susan Campbell. He is survived by his wife Janice Campbell, sons: Brian (Kelly) Campbell, Brett (Carmen) Campbell, daughter: Rebecca (Scott) Wollack, sisters: Dona (Ed) Schafer, Roberta (Phil) Torgerson, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at the Cremation Society of MN in Duluth on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 3:00p.m. with a visitation 1 hour prior.

Burial will be at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Saginaw, MN in the summer of 2023 along with a Celebration of Life later this summer at the cabin.