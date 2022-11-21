Donald Arthur Anderson, 97, passed away on November 17, 2022 in Palm Coast, FL.

Donald was born on March 20, 1925 to Arthur and Mildred Anderson in Duluth, MN. He spent most of his life in Duluth, in the Lakeside and Jean Duluth areas, before moving to Palm Coast, FL in the early 80’s. After over 20 years he came back to Duluth, but only for a handful of years, ultimately deciding Palm Coast was home. Donald was married to Margaret Juten from 1946-1981, and then married his wife, Janet in 1982.

Donald graduated from Washington Jr. High, and went on to the Smith Hughes program for carpentry and architectural drawing. He worked as a home builder, building and remodeling over 440 homes in his time. He built the first split level house in Duluth, and built a home with an indoor swimming pool. He organized the Duluth Home Builders Association and the first Duluth Home Show. He was the owner of Arnold Builders Supply and then Arrowhead Outdoor Products, which focused on John Deere and marine products. He was a member of Arnold Lutheran Church for 36 years, and then Waters of Life Lutheran Church for the remainder of his time in Duluth. Donald enjoyed camping, fishing, model railroading, woodworking, swimming, cruising, and traveling.

Donald was preceded in death by his son, LeRoy and step-son, Dennis Johnsen.

Donald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet; daughters, Shirley Anderson and Sheryll Anderson; grandson, Brandon (Jess) Anderson; step-daughters, Pamela (Scott) Brantley and Susan (Doug) Jahn; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Mara) Johnsen, Alyssa (Glenn) Burr, Nicholas Jahn, Sierra Brantley, Kelsey Brantley and Jayson Jahn; and great-grandchildren, Charley and Kennedy.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 26th at Water of Life Lutheran Church, 6221 Rice Lake Rd, Duluth, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Graveside and Interment to take place at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 28th at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2516 Woodland Ave, Duluth.

