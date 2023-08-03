Dolores Louise (Zacher) Mitchell

Dolores passed away July 30, 2023.

Born June 30, 1935, Dolores grew up in Sawyer & Duluth MN and graduated Denfeld HS.

She loved art, socializing with friends and family, attending her card group and Red Hats. She worked & decorated at the American Legion. She was a reliable home base for family and friends.

She was smart, creative, witty and fun and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She is survived by children David Smith, Christy Spokely (Shayne), Danny Smith & Julie Mitchell; grandchildren Cory (Stephanie), Patrick (Jennifer), Risa, Brian (Molly), Natalia, Nick, Eric (Melissa), Tanya, Ben, Katie and many great grandchildren & family members. Preceeding her in death: parents Hans & Louise Zacher, brother Lawrence; Husband Jerry Mitchell, Ex-husband Pat Smith; daughters Terry Dubla, Shelly Smith; sons Scott Smith (Debbie), Daniel Smith; grandson Michael.

Thank you to Essentia Hospice for your support.

Funeral will be held at 11:00 am Wed. Aug 9th at St. James Church, West Duluth. Visitation starts one hour prior. Luncheon will be served at the American Legion, West Duluth following service.