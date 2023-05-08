Dolores Louise Olson Taylor

Dolores (Granny) Louise Olson Taylor, 94, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023.

Dolores was born in Duluth on May 6th, 1928, to Raymond and Louise Gurske. She was a loving mother, grand-mother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She always made sure no one went hungry, enjoyed cooking, baking, and made sure all the little ones had goodie bags to go. She also enjoyed fishing, UMD Hockey games and spending time at the cabin in Iron River. She worked 20 years at the Kenwood Spur where everyone knew her as “Granny”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marna Nordquist, and daughters Ginger and Barbara.

She is survived by brother Raymond (Alice) Gurske, Richard Gurske, and sister Diane (Keith) Bottorff. Daughters Sandy (Duane - PeeWee) Anderson, Rita Ronayne, and step daughter Vicki Ptacek, 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to Hermantown Edgewood Vista. Everyone was so kind and caring. We were lucky to have her in such excellent care.

A Funeral Service will be held on May 12, 2023 at 12 PM at First United Methodist Church 230 E Skyline Pkwy. Duluth, MN 55811 and will be followed by a reception and burial at Park Hill Cemetery. A Visitation will be begin at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food shelves and Union Gospel Mission.