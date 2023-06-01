Dolores “Dode” Mae Olson, 90, of Duluth, MN passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Hospice Care at Edgewood in Hermantown, MN with family by her side.

Dolores was born May 20, 1932 in Duluth to Alex and Philomena “Minnie” (Reed) Sylvester. Dolores grew up in Duluth, graduating from Duluth Central High School in 1950. On October 9, 1954, she married Eugene Olson, the love of her life. Together they raised their family and lived out many happy years together. Dolores worked several different jobs throughout her life, retiring in 1993 as a Retail Clerk Cashier. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Duluth Heights. Dolores was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, backyard birdwatching and writing poetry. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed. Dolores had a heart of gold and was a beautiful lady inside and out.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Elmo and Mildred (Carr) Olson; husband, Eugene Olson; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Robert Johnson; brother-in-law, Mike McRae; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Connie and Carol Petcoff; and brother-in-law, Donald Olson.

Dolores is survived by her sons, David Olson and Richard (Sherry) Olson; daughters, Nancy (Dennis) Peterson and Diane (Jamie) Walsh; grandchildren, Neill and Danielle Olson (and their mother, Nancy Olson), Travis Scinocca, Nicole Olson, Shayna (Kellen) Preiner, Brittany (Andy) Radzak, Tyler Walsh and Anthony (Ciera) Walsh; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Kathy McRae and Marylynn Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation to be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, June 7th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 410 N Arlington Ave in Duluth, with Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 PM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com