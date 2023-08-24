Dolores  DeMenge

Dolores Evelyn DeMenge, age 92, died 8/22/2023.

Survived by sons, Jerry (Aileen), Bradley (Terri), and Glen (Mary); grandchildren, Chad, Clint (Kim), and RJ (Brittany); great grandchildren, Eleanor, Claire, and Emmett; many extended family and friends.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Sun 8/27 at the McGregor United Methodist church with a Time of Sharing at 5:30 pm. Private Inurnment at Union Woodland Cemetery in McGregor. Hamilton FHs-Akkerman Chapel. www.hamiltonfhs.com.