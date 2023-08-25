Dixie F. Johnson, age 69 of Munger, died peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Barnes Care in Esko. She was born September 22, 1953, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Romand and Vera (Pemble) Eilefson. Dixie grew up and graduated from Hermantown. She was a CNA, employed at Viewcrest Health Center for 41 years until her retirement in 2015. Dixie loved to garden, watch the MN Vikings, and go on her yearly fishing trips to the Gunflint Trail with her family and friends.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Beverly Torgerson and Barbara Wrazidlo. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Steven; her children, Vickie (Wayne Nordin) and Brent; grandsons, Drake and Grant Nordin; brothers, Ron (Key), Gene (Linda), Chuck (Linda), Jack (Nancy) Eilefson; special friend, Lori; caretakers, Terri, Melanie and Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Barnes Care and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and excellent care of Dixie.

A Celebration of Life for Dixie will be held Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Munger Town Hall. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.