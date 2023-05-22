Dianne Adaire Jacobson, 84, of Cloquet, passed away on May 20, 2023 at Diamond Willow in Cloquet.

Dianne was born in Williston, ND on Jan. 14, 1939 to Orlin and Elnora Hunter. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1957, and married Richard “Jake” Jacobson that same summer. They purchased a home and started a family in Proctor. She loved horseback riding and cared for her horses dearly. In the early 70’s they moved to Carlton and she began working at Carlton Nursing Home and she worked there for several years. Dianne enjoyed baking and cake decorating and used those talents for side jobs, and to spoil her family. She also liked ceramics and crocheting and made many pieces for her loved ones. Dianne volunteered through the Carlton County Volunteer Services for many years.

Dianne loved her family and they were very close and she shared her love of horses and country music with them.

Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Jake; sisters, Anita (Les) and Colleen (Gordy); and brother, Lyle (Celine).

Dianne is survived by her children, Rhonda Davis, Kurt (Necie) Jacobson, and Anita “Jean” (Martin) Bauer; grandchildren, Gianna, Brittany (Geof), Ashley (Marc), Courtney (Tony), and Derek; great-grandchildren, Clara, John, Declan, Arwen, Reid, Charlotte, Adelia, and one on the way; sisters, Doris (Bob), Barb (Thor), and Terry (Jim); brother, Dennis (Jan); and many extended family members and friends.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 25th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at Noon.

