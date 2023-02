Diane White, 74, a native of Superior, died on January 5th, 2023 in Florence, S.C. Diane, born May 12th, 1948, was the daughter of Anthony and Dorothy (Farmer) Moretto.

A graduate of Superior Senior High School, she completed college studies at UMD and Advanced studies living in Wisconsin. Diane worked as a Clinical Dietician, helping many with both kindness and professional skills.

Diane loved and cared for many pets in her life, was a devoted daughter and a wonderful friend.