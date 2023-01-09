Diane Marie Dallavia, 81, of Duluth, Minnesota, died January 5, 2023 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center Duluth, MN. She was born on July 7, 1941 in Duluth to Steve and Helen (Balcziak) Franckwicz.

Diane attended Grant, Ensign, and Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln Jr. High School. She graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1959, earned a B.S. in Nursing in 1963 from the College of St. Scholastica, and worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Diane maintained her RN license all the way until her death, as it was important to her to keep it. While she was a student nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, she met Larry.

Louis Larry and Diane got married July 13, 1963 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Diane and Larry had celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary in 2018. Diane was a member of St. Benedict’s Church. In the late 1960s, Diane and Larry began building their cabin at Island Lake. Diane enjoyed flying, vacation traveling, weekends at the cabin watching wildlife, reading, her flowers, and craftwork.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, and daughter Anne who died at birth in 1968.

She is survived by son, Paul Dallavia.

A special Thank You goes out to the wonderful staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center and Benedictine Health Center during her care.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict’s Church. 1419 St Benedict St. Duluth, MN 55811. Burial will be in Polish Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guest book. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805, 218-727-3555.