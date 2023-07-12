Diane L. Wainio Liukkonen

Diane Lorraine Wainio Liukkonen (“Fig”), 75, passed away peacefully on July 06, 2023 in Madison, WI, while courageously battling cancer. She was born on March 06, 1948, in Duluth, MN. She is predeceased by her husband, Jim Liukkonen, parents Reino and Elsie Wainio, second parents Margaret (“Nanny”) and Edward (“Papa”) Erickson, and brothers William and Kenneth Wainio. She is survived by daughters Kara Capaul, Darcy Keppers, and Tracy (Jody) Ruotsalainen, granddaughter Nora Capaul (13), grandsons Nathan (15) and Christopher Capaul (7), her beloved dog Maggie, childhood friends Judy (“Auntie”) Hurtig and Dianne (“Forsy”) O’Keefe, and the extended Erickson family.

Diane spent her career as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. She finished her nursing career at Duluth Detoxification Center. After retirement, she moved to Waunakee, WI to be with her grandchildren. Diane led her life to the fullest. She was blessed with so many talents - artist, musician, storyteller, and cook to name a few. During her entire life she embodied the Finish term Sisu - strength of will, perseverance, and acting rationally in the face of diversity. She deeply touched the lives of all those who knew her. She was a very kind, generous, and compassionate person.

Diane will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind. Our hearts are so broken by her loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. We are comforted that she is now reunited with Jim, the love of her life.

At her request, there will be no funeral by her immediate family. There will be a celebration of life in late summer/early fall in Duluth, MN. She wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a loving mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend.