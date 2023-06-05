September 5, 1952-May 3, 2023 Diane Adele Sullivan age 70, past unexpectedly on May 3, 2023. Her spirit is now reunited with her parents Tom and Shirley Sullivan and nephew Billy Johnson.

Diane was born in Duluth Minnesota on September 5, 1952. She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1970. A few years later, she moved to Denver Colorado where she worked her way up to top salesperson at Florsheim Shoes. Returning to Duluth in the 90’s, she pursued a career helping others in the home health care field and would later move on to the food service industry until she retired. She loved to cook, was an amazing artist, a Miss fixit, and had a passion for puzzles.

She is survived by her siblings, Colleen Ripe (JR), Mike Sullivan (Tabby), Sue Schweppe (David), Tim Sullivan (Debbie), Shawn Sullivan, Brian Sullivan (Sheri), and Steve Sullivan. Others who will love and miss her include 8 nephews, 5 nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her dear friends at Spirit Lake Manor.

A celebration of life will take place at the American Legion, West Duluth on Saturday July 15th from 2:00-5:00. Come share your memories!