After her brave struggle with Cancer Diana passed away on 7/9. She is survived by her sons, Troy & Dustin, beloved grandchildren; Isaac, Sage, Alex, Talia, Elliot & Mariella. A memorial service will be held on her birthday, 8/15 from 12-4pm, in the community room of CityBella: 6600 Lyndale Ave S. Richfield, MN 55423. All are welcome to come share memories