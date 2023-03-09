Denny L Melin

On January 29, 2023 Denny went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a long battle with a difficult life.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, Earl Melin; mother, Connie Seguin; brother, Bruce Westerlund; sisters, Corinne LaFave and Leone McLeod; and his sons, Paul and Eric.

Denny was a talented mechanical draftsman as well as an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially target shooting. He was obsessed with his bullet calibrations and target accuracy and got great satisfaction in the sport.

Denny was a kind and loving man and will be missed greatly by his brothers, Harley (Judy) Melin and Leo (Sally) Seguin; sisters, Sherry Melin and Shelly Hansen; special nephews, Aaron (Mary Ann) McLeod and Alec (Jessica) Hansen and many other family members and friends.

