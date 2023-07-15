Denny Allen McCauley, age 82 died unexpectedly July 12, 2023. He was also fondly known as “Red Dog”, “Fluff”, and “Ishy Papa”. He will be affectionally remembered for his famous burgers and pizzas. He prepared them agonizingly slow, seemingly relishing in the impatience of his hungry family. Each spring he predictably talked about planting tomatoes and insisted we plant ours. He had a watchful eye for the beacon of spring…the first Robin coming home. He would mark it on his calendar along with the date of summer’s first lawn mowing. He loved being outside drinking coffee and sitting at his picnic table, all the while cursing “the wind is off the lake!” Red Dog was a one of a kind guy. He attended baking school, worked as a gardener at the Congdon Mansion in the 1960s and a building trades laborer for Local 1091. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ruth (Atwood) and siblings Eileen, Helen Vork, Kathrine Weiss, Doris Fitch, Joanne Melde, June Moore, Duane, Clarence, Jim, Dan, and Alma Mokros Smith. His is survived by his children, Mike (Rhonda) of Hermantown, Jodi (Pete) Stauber of Hermantown and Kyle of Superior and 10 grandchildren, Siblings Irene Tjaden and Mary McCauley, and long time companion Sandy Klejewski, as well as many nieces and nephews. Per his request, a private family service will be held.