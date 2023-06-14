Dennis V. Cich

Dennis Vernon Cich, 76, of Duluth, MN died Tuesday, June 6th 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Dennis was born August 4, 1946 to Stanley and Verna (Gonski) Cich. He attended Denfeld High School and Salter Vocational Technical School. Dennis worked as an Auto Body Tech. He was a member of the Friars Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golf, playing cards with his wife Sandie and doing yardwork where he received many compliments from strangers for how beautiful it was. Dennis was a perfectionist, doing bodywork on wrecked vehicles. The vehicles looked like they just came off the factory floor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and one nephew.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, best friend and caregiver; 4 step-children; numerous sisters and brothers in-law.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8th at 10:00 am at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, with a visitation at 9:00 am.

We would to thank 5W, 6C-ICU, Hospice Care and all the Hospitalists who took exceptional care of Denny and were very supportive to his wife Sandie.