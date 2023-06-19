Dennis Mohney

Dennis James Mohney, 87, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Naples, FL, died Friday, June 16, 2023 at his home.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji, MN with Fr. Bill DeCrans officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a wake service on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Bemidji, MN.

Dennis was born April 25, 1936 in Toledo, OH, the son of Harold and Evelyn (Hague) Mohney.

He was raised and educated in Toledo, OH, graduating from Maumee High School in 1954 and attending the University of Toledo. He served with the US Coast Guard from 1954-1956. He married Bernadette Beaudry September 27, 1958 in Duluth, MN. He lived and worked in Toledo for 31 years. They moved to Virginia, MN in 1967 and worked until 1998 as an owner in the safety, industrial, and mining industry; SIM Supply. They moved to Naples, FL in 1998 and lived there until 2021. They moved to Bemidji in 2021 and have lived there since. The things that brought him joy were woodworking, trout fishing, all sports, and his faith. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, MN, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Naples, FL, and St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. He was a Master wood carver, member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, and the Moose Club. He was very proud to be in AA and sober for 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. His faith was the center of his life and he shared it with everyone he crossed paths with.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Mohney of Bemidji, daughters, Darcy (Dan) Rude of Bemidji, Karen (Eric) Olson of Tower, MN, Michelle (Dean) Gutzke of St. Louis Park, MN, Janet (John) Bozich Winter of Bemidji, son, Michael (Nadine) Mohney of New Freedom, PA, grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Gunnar, Gavin, Finn, Evie, Coco, Katelynn, Brynn, Erin, Bryce, John, Olivia, and James, and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

