Dennis Mathew Hallberg, 82, of Duluth, MN and Marco Island, FL passed away on December 29, 2022. Dennis was born on April 17, 1940 to Toivo and Laila Hallberg in Hibbing, MN. He grew up on the Iron Range town of Cherry, with his sister Judy. He graduated in 1958 and as a youngster worked with his dad and uncles in the woods and on the family farm. His parents, outside of being loggers, farmers, and running the Cherry corner store, also became successful breeders of Arabian horses - Hallberg Arabians. Dennis did a stint in the U.S. Army, picked fruit in the south, and worked in heavy construction for many of his early years, and began buying and selling equipment on the side. He was a proud member of teamster union local 346, operating engineers local 49, and electrical workers local 31, and considered them brothers until the end.

Dennis married the love of his life, Arlene Erickson from Cotton, MN in 1967. When they weren’t dancing the night away at one of the old dance halls on the range, they were raising their 4 children in Cherry, and later in Duluth. In 1970 Dennis purchased Kirsher Transport in Virginia, MN which became the premier hauling carrier in the area for over 25 years. I n 1987 the family moved to Pike Lake after purchasing Lakehead Constructors of Superior, WI where he stayed at the helm well into the 2000’s. Focusing on large scale industrial mining and shipping industries of the region, Lakehead grew to be one of the most innovative contractors servicing the upper Midwest and employed thousands of union tradespeople. During his tenor at Lakehead, the former Minnesota Governor Rudy Perpich, a longtime family friend, brought forth the opportunity to take over the defunct warehousing operation at the Duluth waterfront. Hesitantly he accepted the opportunity and helped turn the empty warehousing business into the thriving port operation it is today.

Dennis and Arlene became Florida residents in 2000 and bought a home on Marco Island, splitting their time between FL and MN.

An entrepreneur with dozens of business adventures in his time, Dennis was above all an unabashed union man whose decisions were made in the light of how it would affect the working person. He was the devoted family man and nothing made him happier than being with his wife, kids, and grandkids.

His hard nose determination, witty sense of humor, and generous heart will be greatly missed.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene; daughters, Corelee (Andy) Mayry and Shawna Rinerson; sons, Toik Hallberg and Todd Hallberg; grandchildren, Kelsey (Mitch) Hiner, Kailey (Seth) Johnson, Alana Mayry, Paige Rinerson, Kiersten Rinerson and Justine Rinerson; sister, Judy Rowe; and many extended family members.

Private family service to be held at a later date.

