Dennis E Lindquist, formerly of Esko, passed away from liver cancer at his home in Holly Lake Ranch, TX on July 25, 2023. He was born to Ernest & Adele Lindquist on Oct 16, 1948. He married Sharon Black on February 13, 1971 and they had two children. Dennis is survived by his wife Sharon, son Jeremy (Mindy), daughter, Sarah (Josh) Merritt, sister Sandra (Peter) Frank, brother Lyle, half-sister Darlene Bayer, and two grandchildren. Funeral services pending at DFW National Veteran’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX or Wounded Warriors.