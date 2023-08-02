Denise Carolyn Schullo, age 81, passed away surrounded by her family at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota on May 4, 2023. Denise was a longtime resident of Hibbing. She was born in Hibbing on February 6, 1942 to Albert and Carmella (Perrella) Shomento. She attended Nashwauk High School, Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, and graduated from Minot State College. Denise was joined in marriage to Jim Schullo on June 9, 1979. She was a founding member of the Hibbing Craft Club and she made many wonderful friends while living in Hibbing. She enjoyed baking, especially banana bread, potica, and biscotti. She also loved cooking and was known for her Christmas Eve buffets she created for our family celebration. Denise was a great shopper and had a knack for picking out just the right gift for everyone. She carefully and lovingly bought clothes for each member of her family and especially enjoyed finding a great deal. Family was most important for Denise. She dearly adored her three grandsons and showered them with clothes, homemade treats, and love. She also enjoyed attending the Perrella Family Reunion when she could visit with all of her extended family. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish for 44 years where she attended faithfully with her husband, Jim. Denise is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Schullo, children Beth (Tom Wright) Kimball, Ann Arbor, MI, Steve (Deanna) Kimball, Plymouth, MN, siblings Betty (Tom) Meade, Hopkins, MN, David (Tarryll) Shomento, Minot, ND, sister-in-law Anna Marie Shomento, Minot, ND, and grandsons Evan, Connor, and Christian Wright. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Patricia (Dale) Arola and Charlotte (John) Schullo, and many other relatives and close friends. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Carmella, and her brother Bert Shomento. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the beginning of Mass. Donations in Denise’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Hibbing Salvation Army/Food Shelf. To leave an online message of condolence; please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.